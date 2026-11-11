Pistons Could Land Naz Reid in Massive Three-Team Trade Proposal

The Detroit Pistons have already established themselves as legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference, but a massive new trade proposal could take things to another level. And it would come at a significant cost, including one of Detroit’s most promising young players and multiple first-round draft picks.

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According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, a proposed three-team blockbuster involving the Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and Chicago Bulls would send former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid to Detroit. In exchange, the Pistons would surrender Ron Holland II, Kevin Huerter, and four future draft picks.

The potential addition of Reid, who signed a five-year, $125 million contract in 2025, would give Cade Cunningham another proven offensive weapon. However, the question is whether Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon would be willing to sacrifice that much of Detroit’s future.

Nov 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Proposed Pistons Trade Would Bring Naz Reid to Detroit

Favale’s November 9 proposal involves three teams and several valuable assets, with Detroit emerging as the landing spot for the 27-year-old forward-center. Here is how the hypothetical trade would work:

Detroit Pistons receive:

Naz Reid

Charlotte Hornets receive:

Ron Holland II

Detroit’s unprotected 2027 first-round pick

Detroit’s 2029 first-round pick (top-four protected)

$23.3 million trade exception

Chicago Bulls receive:

Kevin Huerter

2029 second-round pick (most favorable of Detroit, Milwaukee, and New York, via Detroit)

Detroit’s 2030 second-round pick

$3 million in cash from Charlotte

The trade could not be completed until December 15 under the terms outlined in Favale’s proposal. More importantly, this is strictly a hypothetical deal, with no confirmed indication that the Pistons, Hornets, and Bulls are actively negotiating such an agreement.

Still, it is an intriguing possibility for a Detroit team looking to maximize its championship window.

Why Naz Reid Could Be a Perfect Fit for the Pistons

Reid has established himself as one of the NBA’s more versatile offensive big men, combining perimeter shooting with the ability to create scoring opportunities. His skill set could make him an excellent complement to Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson.

Through his first 10 games with Charlotte this season, Reid averaged 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while adjusting to a larger role following his offseason move from Minnesota. His ability to stretch the floor would give Detroit another dangerous offensive option, particularly when opposing defenses focus their attention on Cunningham.

As Roundtable Sports reported through Yahoo Sports, Reid has started every game for Charlotte after arriving in the summer trade that sent LaMelo Ball to Minnesota. The former Sixth Man of the Year has also demonstrated the ability to contribute both as a starter and as a high-impact reserve.

For Detroit, that versatility could be particularly valuable considering Jalen Duren’s recent hamstring injury. Reid would provide another experienced frontcourt option without requiring the Pistons to move Duren or John Collins.

And unlike a short-term rental, Reid is under contract through the 2028-29 season, with a player option for 2029-30.

Would Detroit Be Giving Up Too Much?

Of course, acquiring a player of Reid’s caliber would not come cheaply. The biggest concern for Detroit would be surrendering Holland and two first-round selections, especially when the organization has worked hard to build its young core.

Holland, the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, still possesses considerable upside despite questions about his offensive development and current role. Detroit has already faced important questions about Holland’s long-term future, and trading him now would mean giving up on a talented young player before his potential has been fully realized.

Adding two first-round picks makes the decision even more complicated. Those selections could become valuable assets if Detroit experiences unexpected struggles in future seasons.

There is also no guarantee Charlotte would be interested in moving Reid, particularly after acquiring him just a few months ago. In fact, the original proposal acknowledges that the Hornets have not indicated they are making him available.

That makes this more of an intriguing exercise than an indication that a blockbuster trade is approaching.

Should the Pistons Pull the Trigger?

The Pistons have reached the point where simply developing young players may no longer be enough. With Cunningham leading the way and Detroit emerging as a serious Eastern Conference threat, adding another established scorer could help the franchise take its next step.

Reid would provide shooting, frontcourt versatility, and playoff experience, all while fitting the team’s competitive timeline. But sacrificing Holland and four draft picks would represent a substantial investment in a player who has never been a traditional franchise centerpiece.

Langdon must ultimately decide whether Detroit is better served by remaining patient or becoming more aggressive in pursuit of a championship. The answer could help shape the Pistons’ future for years to come.

Would you trade Ron Holland II, Kevin Huerter, and four draft picks to bring Naz Reid to Detroit?