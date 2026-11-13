A Naz Reid trade is in play again, and the Detroit Pistons have already made one run at him. Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid was a Detroit target over the summer, and the Hornets are not expected to hold onto him for long.

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Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported Friday that Detroit was one of several teams in on Reid before and after Minnesota moved him.

The Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, and Detroit Pistons were among several teams that inquired about Reid this past offseason, both before and after he was traded by Minnesota, sources said. Despite being under contract through the 2029-30 season, Reid’s toughness and 3-point abilities are what make him such an attractive trade target for teams wanting to add depth to their frontcourt.

Nov 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) works against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Charlotte Is Said to Want Picks for Reid

Siegel reported that the Hornets are unlikely to keep Reid, and that moving him is how Charlotte adds to a draft stash it is already building around. One Western Conference executive told ClutchPoints that trading Reid “creates an avenue to add more first-round picks to move around,” and that it would open minutes for other players on the roster. Charlotte controls 11 future first-round picks through 2033.

That collection started growing with the deal that brought Reid to Charlotte. On June 25, the Hornets sent LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to Minnesota and got back Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029 and 2030, and second-round picks in 2029, 2032 and 2033, MPR News reported.

Detroit would make sense for Reid rather than Portland or Golden State

The Pistons are 8-3 and sit first in the Central Division, so there is a chance they could be buyers at the NBA trade deadline. Of the three teams Siegel named, Detroit feels like the one most likely to contend for an NBA championship this season over the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers. Reid might fit best off the bench with the Pistons, but his contract could complicate things here.

What a Naz Reid trade would cost Detroit

Reid is signed through the 2029-30 season, which means three more years on the deal after this one. He is making $23.3 million this season, then $25 million in 2027-28 and $26.7 million in 2028-29, with a $28.4 million player option for 2029-30. Reid is only 27 years old, so that money runs through his age-30 season, and he would be a valuable piece for the Pistons rotation.

Reid’s 2026-27 season so far

Reid has played in 12 games this season for Charlotte. He is averaging 17.3 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game, 0.5 blocks per game, and 0.8 steals per game. What is important for Reid is that he is shooting 35.4% from three-point land.

With the Hornets not being a good team this season, Charlotte may want young players as well as picks in any deal involving Reid. If the Pistons were able to make a move for him, it would get them closer to championship contention. Having Reid and Jalen Duren as the centers would be great. This would mean that Paul Reed would not be in the rotation, unless he were to be a part of a trade to the Hornets also.