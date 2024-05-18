Pistons Notes: From Spartan to Piston? Former Michigan State forward Miles Bridges Free Agency Frenzy

The Detroit Pistons, having endured their fair share of struggles recently, are reportedly very interested in acquiring Bridges, seeing him as a critical piece for their rebuilding efforts. Alongside Cade Cunningham, Bridges could provide the Pistons with the firepower needed to ascend the NBA rankings. The Pistons also possess the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, adding more potential to their roster overhaul. They have up to $60 million in cap space which could facilitate significant changes, and Bridges is a top priority in this strategic rebuild.

While Bridges has stated that he would like to stay with Charlotte, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“You don’t see too many people finishing their careers (where they started). Steph (Curry) he’s kind of been that model player for this generation. A lot of people be moving teams and moving around. I don’t want to do that. I want to be like Step, Kobe, and Dirk in that type of way – staying with a team and winning with a team.” Bridges responded when asked about his upcoming free agency.

Miles Bridges, noted for his versatility on the court, has demonstrated prowess in rebounding, assists, and scoring, averaging 21 points per game in the most recent NBA season—a statistic that places him 33rd overall in the league. This performance underlines his value as a frontline player who can change the dynamics of a game and influence the team’s performance positively.

Feb 23, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo jokes with Michigan State Spartans guard Miles Bridges (22) during the second half of a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

During his tenure at Michigan State, Bridges left a significant mark, averaging 17 points and 7.6 rebounds per game over two seasons. His impressive collegiate performance earned him the Big Ten Rookie of the Year and a consensus second-team All-American honor in the following year. His potential return to Michigan not only excites the Pistons’ fans but could also serve as a strategic homecoming that benefits both the player and the team.

As the free agency period unfolds, all eyes will be on Bridges and his choice, which could reshape his career trajectory and the fortunes of the team he chooses to join. Bridging powerful gameplay with strategic team composition, Miles Bridges stands poised to make a significant impact in the looming NBA season