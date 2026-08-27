Pistons “Obsession” Jerseys Might’ve Leaked, and Reviews Are… Mixed

On Wednesday morning, the Pistons joined the rest of the NBA in teasing new alternate uniforms, with a full reveal set for September 15. Hours later, courtesy of Basketball Jersey Archive, we got what appears to be a sneak peek. Early reviews on social media are best described as “mixed.”

Our next obsession arrives 9.15.26 pic.twitter.com/YyudThlUNZ — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 26, 2026

According Basketball Jersey Archive, the “Obsession Edition” uniforms will be worn during the 2026 NBA Cup, and the leaked graffiti-inspired designs match the look of Nike and the NBA’s marketing campaign. The site was ordered to take the images down, but that hasn’t stopped social media from doing its thing.

Back in April, I asked two Pistons employees about these. They wouldn’t confirm or deny whether they’re legitimate, but they did say they would look a lot better than the mockups. pic.twitter.com/iMZH7OHODN — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) August 27, 2026

Since taking over as the NBA’s official uniform partner, Nike has garnered a reputation for thinking outside the box. If these designs are real, they would be the most experimental uniforms Mike has produced yet.

Each sports team has a closet of alternate uniforms never seen again. Some uniforms are seen as cult classics that fans clamor for their return (see the Pistons teal). Others seem to live by Fight Club rules and are never to be spoken of again (see any Pistons grey jersey ever created; seriously, please don’t make another grey jersey).

Since these uniforms will primarily be worn for the upcoming NBA Cup, how they will be remembered just might depend on how they fare in the early-season tournament. If they come back to Detroit with the trophy in hand, then there might be some noise from fans to keep them in the rotation. If they were to flame out, however, things can go in the opposite direction.

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