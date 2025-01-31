Pistons Owner Tom Gores Submits Bid to Buy New Team

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores has officially submitted a bid for Detroit to secure a WNBA franchise, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. This bid comes as part of a wider effort to bring a new WNBA team to the city by 2028.

Detroit’s History with the WNBA

Detroit has a rich history with the WNBA, having been home to the Detroit Shock, who left the city in 2009 after winning three championships in 2003, 2006, and 2008. With Gores' bid, Detroit is aiming to bring the league back to the Motor City and reinstate the city’s presence in women’s professional basketball.

Little Caesars Arena Set to Host the New Team

If the bid is successful, the new team would call Little Caesars Arena home for its games. Additionally, the team would practice at the Pistons' state-of-the-art practice facility located in New Center. As the deadline for bids approaches, multiple cities are expected to submit their own offers, with Detroit poised to be a strong contender for the league's expansion.