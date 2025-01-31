fb
Friday, January 31, 2025
HomeDetroit PistonsPistons Owner Tom Gores Submits Bid to Buy New Team
Detroit Pistons

Pistons Owner Tom Gores Submits Bid to Buy New Team

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores has officially submitted a bid for Detroit to secure a WNBA franchise, according to a report from Yahoo Sports. This bid comes as part of a wider effort to bring a new WNBA team to the city by 2028.

Tom Gores

Detroit’s History with the WNBA

Detroit has a rich history with the WNBA, having been home to the Detroit Shock, who left the city in 2009 after winning three championships in 2003, 2006, and 2008. With Gores' bid, Detroit is aiming to bring the league back to the Motor City and reinstate the city’s presence in women’s professional basketball.

Little Caesars Arena Set to Host the New Team

If the bid is successful, the new team would call Little Caesars Arena home for its games. Additionally, the team would practice at the Pistons' state-of-the-art practice facility located in New Center. As the deadline for bids approaches, multiple cities are expected to submit their own offers, with Detroit poised to be a strong contender for the league's expansion.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Hire of David Shaw Means Another Assistant Is Likely Out the Door
Next article
Matthew Stafford Surprises Detroit Lions Fan After Heartfelt Gesture
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions