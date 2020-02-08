Is Pistons’ PG Reggie Jackson’s next stop Los Angeles?

On Thursday, the NBA trade deadline passed without the Detroit Pistons trading PG Reggie Jackson.

This did not come as a big surprise as there really did not see to be a suitor for him.

But now that the Pistons are rebuilding, at least according to team executive Ed Stefanski, Jackson could reportedly look for the Pistons to to buy out the remainder of his contract so he can become a free agent.

According to a recent report from Marc Stein, Jackson is still assessing whether to pursue a buyout or complete his current contract with the Pistons.

Stein also added that the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as a likely destination if Jackson does pursue the buyout.

