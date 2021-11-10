Pistons prepare for nationally televised matchup vs. Rockets and Jalen Green, who dissed Detroit

The Detroit Pistons and No. 1 overall draft selection Cade Cunnhingham will be paying a visit to Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets at Target Center tonight for a nationally televised matchup.

And not surprisingly, people are interested to see how the game plays out considering Green’s publicized diss of the city of Detroit prior to the Draft.

However, don’t expect the Pistons to be dwelling on it.

“For us, it’s the Detroit Pistons against the Houston Rockets,” head coach Dwane Casey said on Sunday. “We can’t afford to get caught up in anything like that. It’s gonna be against their five players. They have an excellent athletic, young team a lot like ourselves. So we can’t afford any brainpower or brain energy used on that portion of the game. So that’s gonna be our focus going in.”

This isn’t the first time that Cunningham and Green have gone head to head, as they faced one another in Summer League play in Las Vegas; Cunningham scored 20 points, while Green racked up 25.

“I’ve played a bunch of basketball games in my life,” Cunningham said Tuesday. “I’ve played in big basketball games that meant a lot to the media and to the fans, whatever. And so I’m going to try to approach this the same way. It’s the Pistons vs. the Rockets now, and we’ve gotta try to go get a win.”

The Pistons and Rockets will tip-off tonight at 7:30 PM EST.

