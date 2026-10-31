The Detroit Pistons reportedly had an opportunity to acquire three-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis during the offseason, but president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon wasn’t interested.

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And with Detroit now committed to Jalen Duren on a five-year, $200 million contract, the decision says plenty about how the organization views its young center.

NBA insider Sam Amick revisited the proposed deal in comments published Friday, revealing that both the Sacramento Kings and Sabonis’ representatives explored the possibility of sending the veteran big man to Detroit as part of a potential Duren sign-and-trade.

The Pistons apparently had little interest in making that swap.

Oct 29, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) loses the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Trendon Watford (9) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Pistons Turned Down Domantas Sabonis Trade Opportunity

In those comments, Amick explained that Sacramento’s proposal emerged while Duren and the Pistons were still negotiating a long-term contract.

“When the Kings and Domantas Sabonis’s camp pitched him to Detroit potentially as part of the Jalen Duren situation, I thought that was very revealing and this happened over the summer if anybody missed it,” Amick said. “Duren was trying to get a deal done with the Pistons and so it was going to be a potential sign-and-trade. I thought it was fascinating and revealing that a team like the Pistons, where I think Sabonis would fit pretty well, just absolutely showed no interest.”

That’s a significant admission, particularly considering Sabonis’ résumé.

The 30-year-old has earned three All-Star selections and has established himself as one of the NBA’s most accomplished rebounding and passing big men.

Yet Detroit wasn’t interested in replacing its young center with an established veteran.

As we previously reported when Sacramento’s proposal first surfaced, the Kings were willing to include Sabonis in a possible deal, but Detroit declined to pursue the arrangement.

Why Detroit Chose Jalen Duren

The Pistons’ decision becomes even more interesting when considering how difficult Duren’s contract negotiations became.

Detroit and its 22-year-old center spent much of the offseason negotiating before eventually agreeing to a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million deal on October 1.

According to the official announcement of Duren’s agreement, the Pistons remained committed to their young center despite reported interest from other organizations.

That commitment wasn’t based on potential alone.

Duren averaged career highs of 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds during the 2025-26 regular season while shooting 65 percent from the field. He also earned his first All-Star selection and All-NBA Third Team honors.

However, his production dropped significantly during the postseason, raising questions about whether Detroit was making the right investment.

As we previously examined when evaluating Duren’s massive contract, the young center must demonstrate that his regular-season dominance can translate into consistent playoff production.

Sabonis could have offered Detroit another offensive facilitator alongside Cade Cunningham, but he also would have brought a different age profile, contract commitment, and playing style.

Duren, meanwhile, remains several years younger and could continue developing alongside Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

Trajan Langdon Made His Decision Clear

The important distinction is that Sacramento’s proposal was made during the offseason. There is no indication that Detroit is currently negotiating a Sabonis trade or reconsidering its decision.

Instead, Amick’s latest comments reinforce something Langdon has maintained throughout the process: The Pistons view Duren as a foundational piece rather than an expendable trade asset.

Passing on a three-time All-Star isn’t necessarily the obvious choice, particularly for an organization hoping to compete for an NBA championship.

But Detroit clearly believes its best opportunity comes from allowing Duren to continue growing alongside its established young core.

The Pistons didn’t simply refuse to trade Jalen Duren.

They passed on an accomplished All-Star, endured months of difficult negotiations, and ultimately committed $200 million to keeping him.

Now the challenge is proving that decision was worth it.