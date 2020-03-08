Pistons’ rising star Christian Wood comments on playing in Detroit

In case you missed it, the Detroit Pistons lost tonight’s matchup with the New York Knicks. During the game Christian Wood and Knicks’ forward Julius Randle got into an altercation (shoving match) and when asked about it after the game, Wood had this to say:

Christian Wood on dust up with Randle: “I play in Detroit. I got to have that Detroit grit.” — James Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) March 9, 2020

Amidst another lost season in Detroit, Wood continues to be a bright spot for the team. Wood finished tonight’s game with 22 points and eight rebounds. Wood finished with a career-high 30 points against Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz in last night’s game.

Wood is set to become a free agent once the season ends. Detroit should do everything they can to retain Wood, who should be in the running for the Most Improved Player of the year award this year. Wood is only 24 years old and is having the best season of his career.