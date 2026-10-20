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TodayRed Wingsat SEA · 9:40 PMStarts in 7h 32m · ESPN+, DSN, KONG, KHN, Prime Video (Local)

Pistons Guarantee Ron Holland’s Fourth Year Before Tipoff

Ron Holland team option for 2027-28 guaranteed by the Detroit Pistons
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The Detroit Pistons have exercised the Ron Holland team option for 2027-28, guaranteeing the fourth year of his rookie deal hours before they open the season. Keith Smith of Spotrac reported the move: “The Detroit Pistons have picked up the 2027-28 rookie scale team option for Ron Holland, a league source told @spotrac. Holland will now be on the Pistons books for next season at $11.5M.”

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That $11.5 million covers 2027-28, not the season starting Tuesday. Hoops Rumors puts Holland’s 2026-27 salary at roughly $9.1 million. Picking up the option also makes him eligible for a contract extension in the 2027 offseason and lines him up for restricted free agency in 2028 if he has not signed a new deal by then.

What the Ron Holland Team Option Says About His Role

Holland was the fifth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he still has not pinned down a starting job. He started five of his 78 appearances last season, per ESPN, while holding a rotation spot on a team that won 60 games. Detroit guaranteed his fourth year anyway, which is the part worth noting: the money is committed while the minutes are not.

He was also the only Piston with a rookie scale team option for 2027-28, and the league deadline for those decisions is Nov. 2. Detroit used none of the runway it had.

Detroit Pistons Begin the Season Against the Boston Celtics

The Pistons host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Oct. 20, with tipoff set for 3 p.m. ET on NBC. Holland’s minutes have come off the bench, so how early head coach J.B. Bickerstaff goes to him is the first real read on whether that changes.

During the 2025-26 season Holland played 78 games and averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks in 19.9 minutes a night. The 21-year-old has room to take a larger share of those minutes now that the team has him on the books through 2027-28.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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