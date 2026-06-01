Pistons Should’ve Gone All In for Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu did not move at the deadline for a throw-in package, and that is exactly why the Pistons should have been aggressive if that was the market. The February trade details on Dosunmu heading to Minnesota show Chicago dealt him with Julian Phillips for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks.

For Detroit, the fit with that price point was easy to see. The Pistons roster listing Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, Kevin Huerter and Caris LeVert sat next to a 60-22 finish and the No. 1 spot in the East, while Detroit’s offseason need for more backcourt creation and its $15 million mid-level exception were already on the table.

Detroit needed exactly this kind of guard

Ayo Dosunmu gave a team more than a name to chase. His 2025-26 season numbers show 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 69 games, with 51.7 percent shooting from the field and 43.9 percent from three.

That profile matches what Detroit still needed around Cunningham. The Pistons had size, athleticism and frontcourt finishing. They still needed another guard who could handle the ball, score without high volume and knock down open shots. Ayo Dosunmu fit that Pistons need cleanly based on role, production and lineup balance.

The market price was real, not fantasy

The important part here is the actual cost. Ayo Dosunmu was traded in a package built around a former lottery pick, another young player and four second-round picks. That is not cheap, but it also is not the kind of return that should have scared off a team already sitting near the top of the conference.

His contract made the calculation tougher, but still manageable. Ayo Dosunmu’s contract history and 2026 unrestricted free agency status show he was in the final season of a three-year, $21 million deal, which meant any team trading for him was buying a strong rotation guard without long-term control.

Why this mattered for the Pistons

Detroit was not operating from a rebuilding position. The roster already had Cunningham, Duren, Thompson and established veterans, and the club page reflected a team that had already won 60 games. That is the kind of roster that can justify paying a real price for immediate backcourt help.

Ayo Dosunmu also would have given Detroit lineup flexibility. He could have played next to Cunningham, eased some creation pressure on the lead guard and allowed Huerter, LeVert and Thompson to slide into cleaner roles around him.

If the conversation was ever framed like Ayo Dosunmu could be had for a modest asset package, the real trade closed that door. If the price was Dillingham, Miller and four second-round picks, the Pistons had every reason to treat that as a serious target, because the need was real and the backcourt rotation still called for another reliable creator.