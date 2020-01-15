Pistons snap three-game skid, defeat the Boston Celtics on the road

The Detroit Pistons (15-27) came away with a huge win on the road tonight, defeating the Boston Celtics (27-12) 116-103. The Pistons came in swinging early, going on an 11-6 run to begin the game. The Celtics went into halftime with a 59-57 lead, but a 17-8 run by the Pistons to start the fourth period was too much for the Celtics to recover. Tonight’s defeat snapped a two-game winning streak for the Celtics. For Detroit, tonight’s victory snapped a three-game losing streak.

Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee) were both inactive for the Pistons in tonight’s game. For Boston, Jayson Tatum (sore right knee) was inactive.

Pistons Rookie Sekou Doumbouya finished tonight’s game with a career-high 24 points. Tonight marked Doumbouya’s eight consecutive start of the season and with Blake Griffin on the shelf nursing a knee injury, the job may be Sekou’s to lose for the rest of the season. Through his first eight games as a starter, Doumbouya has scored in double digits seven times. Sviatoslav (Svi) Mykhailiuk also finished with a career-high 21 points in tonight’s victory.

Derrick Rose, who joined the starting unit in tonight’s game replacing Svi, finished tonight’s game with 22 points. Rose has been hot lately for the Pistons, as tonight’s game marked his seventh straight game scoring at least 20 points. Markieff Morris finished with 23 points for the second unit. Andre Drummond finished tonight’s victory with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists.

For Boston, Gordon Hayward led the charge in a losing effort, scoring 25 points while pulling down seven rebounds. Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Pistons will enjoy two days off before continuing their road trip to face Trae Young and the young Atlanta Hawks this Saturday at 7:30 PM.