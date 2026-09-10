Pistons Name Steve Scalzi Motor City Cruise Head Coach

The Detroit Pistons have named assistant coach Steve Scalzi the third head coach in Motor City Cruise history, the franchise announced. Scalzi replaces Jamelle McMillan, who took over the Cruise in 2023.

Image courtesy of the Detroit Pistons

Steve Scalzi’s Path From Tulsa to Detroit

Scalzi has worked in the NBA and G League since 2013, starting as an assistant coach with the Tulsa 66ers, then Oklahoma City’s G League affiliate. He spent seven seasons with the Thunder in roles spanning analytics and player development, overlapping with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

The past three seasons have been in Detroit. Scalzi was part of the coaching staff that represented the Pistons at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, and he served as head coach of the Pistons Summer League team.

Scalzi Inherits a Cruise Program on the Rise

The Cruise are coming off the first playoff win in franchise history, and the program has become a real pipeline for Detroit, from rehab assignments for injured Pistons to call-ups the other direction.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the Motor City Cruise and build on the success this program has established over its first five seasons,” Scalzi said in a statement released by the Cruise. “The Cruise have already made a tremendous impact in the G League, including two playoff appearances and the first playoff victory in franchise history last season. I’m looking forward to continuing that momentum and helping our players and staff reach new levels of success. I also want to recognize the tremendous job Jamelle (McMillan) has done leading this program, with 10 players earning NBA call-ups or contract conversions during his tenure. That’s what the G League is all about: developing players, coaches, and staff, while creating opportunities and competing to win, and I’m excited to continue that work here in Detroit.”

Image courtesy of the Detroit Pistons

The Cruise Open Nov. 10 at Cleveland

Scalzi’s job comes down to the balance every G League coach lives with: win games, but develop the players the parent club needs. Between a decade in player development and time on winning staffs, the Cruise landed a coach built for that split. He debuts Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Cleveland Charge.

Follow Sean Murphy on social media @seanhalfcourt and subscribe to the From Half Court podcast at www.youtube.com/fromhalfcourt