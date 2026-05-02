Pistons Stun Magic With Historic Second Half in Game 6

For 24 minutes, the Detroit Pistons looked like a team headed for an early summer.

For the final 24, they looked like a team nobody in the Eastern Conference wants to see in a Game 7.

Trailing by 22 at halftime, Detroit delivered one of the most dramatic turnarounds of the postseason, outscoring the Orlando Magic 55-19 in the second half to pull away for a 93-79 win in Game 6 on the road. The victory evens the series at 3-3 and sends it back to Little Caesars Arena for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday.

Flip the switch

The Pistons didn’t just chip away at the lead, they erased it with authority.

After giving up 60 points in the first half, Detroit locked in defensively, holding Orlando to just 19 points over the final two quarters. The fourth quarter, in particular, was suffocating. The Magic managed just eight points, many of them coming after the outcome had already tilted.

It wasn’t just effort. It was execution. Rotations tightened. Closeouts were sharper. Passing lanes disappeared.

Cade takes control

As he has all series, Cade Cunningham set the tone.

The All-Star guard finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds, dictating tempo and getting to his spots when Detroit needed it most. He was aggressive early in the third quarter, helping spark the run that flipped the game, and composed late as the Pistons closed it out.

Balance behind the star

Detroit’s supporting cast followed suit.

Tobias Harris added 22 points and 10 rebounds, providing stability on both ends

Duncan Robinson knocked down four threes as the floor spacer Detroit needed

Ausar Thompson impacted the game without scoring, grabbing 10 boards and protecting the rim with four blocks

The Pistons didn’t rely on one run. They stacked stops, turned defense into offense, and kept pushing.

Orlando runs out of answers

On the other side, Orlando unraveled.

Paolo Banchero struggled to find rhythm, finishing 4-of-20 from the field. Jalen Suggs and the rest of the backcourt couldn’t generate consistent offense against Detroit’s pressure.

What looked like a comfortable closeout opportunity quickly turned into a missed chance.

One game left

Now, it comes down to one.

Game 7. Detroit. Sunday.

The Pistons return home with momentum and belief. The Magic will have to regroup quickly after a collapse that will be hard to shake.

For Detroit, the formula is clear — defend, run, and let Cunningham control the moment.

They’ve already proven they can flip a game.

Now they’ll try to finish the series.