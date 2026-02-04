Detroit Pistons Trade Jaden Ivey, Acquire 2 Players

The Jaden Ivey era in Detroit is officially over.

The Detroit Pistons have traded the former fifth overall pick to the Chicago Bulls as part of a multi-team deal that brings Kevin Huerter and Dario Šarić to Detroit. The move signals a clear pivot as the Pistons continue shaping a roster that better fits around Cade Cunningham.

Trade Breakdown

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the deal shakes out like this:

Pistons receive:

Kevin Huerter

Dario Šarić

2026 first-round pick swap (protected) from Minnesota

Bulls receive:

Jaden Ivey

Mike Conley Jr.

Timberwolves receive:

A large trade exception and added flexibility

Why Detroit Pulled the Trigger

This trade isn’t about upside anymore, it’s about fit.

Ivey’s time in Detroit never quite found stable ground. He was asked to run the offense early when Cade went down, struggled through the Monty Williams season, showed flashes before a serious leg injury, and then returned to a team that had already started to define itself without him.

By Year 4, it was clear Ivey wasn’t fully healthy, wasn’t fully integrated, and wasn’t central to the Pistons’ long-term plans heading into restricted free agency.

Detroit didn’t need a blockbuster return. They needed clarity.

Kevin Huerter’s Role

Enter Kevin Huerter.

The Pistons are betting that a change of scenery, and playing next to Cade Cunningham, helps Huerter rediscover his shooting stroke. He’s a career 37 percent three-point shooter, offers more size than Ivey, and fits much more cleanly into a spacing-based offense.

Detroit is banking on Huerter getting better shots, not being asked to create them.

What About Dario Šarić?

Šarić is mostly salary ballast. There’s a very real chance he never plays a minute for Detroit and could be waived as the Pistons sort through roster mechanics and deadline flexibility.

The Bigger Picture

This move closes the book on a frustrating chapter for both sides.

Ivey gets a fresh start with the Bulls.

Detroit gets shooting, flexibility, and roster clarity.

It’s not a trade that wins headlines — but it’s one that tells you exactly who the Pistons are building around and how they want to play moving forward.

And that matters more than nostalgia.