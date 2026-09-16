Pistons Mock Trade Lands Trey Murphy III

The Detroit Pistons finished 60-22 last season, took the top seed in the Eastern Conference, then went out in the second round in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit added John Collins in free agency, but the front office still has not landed a clear second scoring option next to Cade Cunningham, which is why a Trey Murphy III trade keeps coming up.

The player who has sat on the trade block for most of this offseason is New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy III. Murphy has three years left on the four-year, $112 million extension he signed with New Orleans, a deal that runs through the 2028-29 season. Should the Pistons make a run at him or not?

Athlon Sports Floats a Trey Murphy III Trade to Detroit

Nathaniel Holloway, a trending news writer for Athlon Sports, built a mock trade that sends Murphy from the Pelicans to the Pistons. He wrote:

“In a potential trade, the Pistons could send a package of Ron Holland II, Duncan Robinson and multiple first-round picks to the Pelicans in exchange for Murphy III. By making this trade, Detroit would add another emerging star alongside Cunningham and the rest of their core, as Murphy III could become a key piece in helping them compete for a title this upcoming season.”

Why Murphy Fits Next to Cade Cunningham

Murphy is 26 years old. He started all 66 games he played for New Orleans last season and averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. That is the number two option the Pistons offense has been missing. Trading away Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II and draft picks for a scorer on that kind of contract would be worth it for Detroit.