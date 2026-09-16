fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayTigersat TOR · 3:07 PMStarts in 0h 50m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, SportsnetNext gameLionsThu, Sep 17 at BUF · 8:15 PM1-0 · NFC NorthNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 19 vs UTEP · 3:30 PM2-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 19 at ND · 7:30 PM2-02025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
TodayTigersat TOR · 3:07 PMStarts in 0h 50m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Sportsnet

Pistons Mock Trade Lands Trey Murphy III

TRADE TARGET — TREY MURPHY III
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Detroit Pistons finished 60-22 last season, took the top seed in the Eastern Conference, then went out in the second round in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit added John Collins in free agency, but the front office still has not landed a clear second scoring option next to Cade Cunningham, which is why a Trey Murphy III trade keeps coming up.

The player who has sat on the trade block for most of this offseason is New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy III. Murphy has three years left on the four-year, $112 million extension he signed with New Orleans, a deal that runs through the 2028-29 season. Should the Pistons make a run at him or not?

Athlon Sports Floats a Trey Murphy III Trade to Detroit

Nathaniel Holloway, a trending news writer for Athlon Sports, built a mock trade that sends Murphy from the Pelicans to the Pistons. He wrote:

“In a potential trade, the Pistons could send a package of Ron Holland II, Duncan Robinson and multiple first-round picks to the Pelicans in exchange for Murphy III.

By making this trade, Detroit would add another emerging star alongside Cunningham and the rest of their core, as Murphy III could become a key piece in helping them compete for a title this upcoming season.”

Why Murphy Fits Next to Cade Cunningham

Murphy is 26 years old. He started all 66 games he played for New Orleans last season and averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. That is the number two option the Pistons offense has been missing. Trading away Duncan Robinson, Ron Holland II and draft picks for a scorer on that kind of contract would be worth it for Detroit.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy