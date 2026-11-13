Two first-round picks, a second-round pick and two rotation players. That is the price attached to a proposed Detroit Pistons trade for Trey Murphy III, and it is the part worth looking at first.

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The idea is making the rounds after Thursday night, when the Pistons beat the Washington Wizards 144-140 in double overtime on the road. Detroit got the win, and it needed a career-high 52 points from Cade Cunningham to get it. The defense was the problem. Washington shot 53.1 percent from the floor, hit 13 of 29 from three, and twice forced overtime with a shot inside the final second.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) shoots on Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Where the Pistons Trey Murphy trade idea comes from

The proposal comes from Siddhant Gupta at Fadeaway World, published Friday. It is the site’s own trade idea rather than reporting on talks between the two front offices. Gupta presents it as a deal Detroit could explore, and that distinction matters before anyone treats the package as real.

In Gupta’s version, Detroit acquires Murphy. New Orleans receives Isaiah Joe, Ron Holland, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick.

What Detroit would be giving up

That is a real package. Joe is a 27-year-old shooter earning roughly $11.3 million this season and Holland is a 21-year-old wing at about $9.1 million, and both are in the rotation right now. The two first-round picks are the heaviest part of it, and they land in years when nobody can say what this roster looks like.

Would Detroit have to add more? Rookie Ebuka Okorie is the name to ask about. The Pistons sent the No. 17 pick to the G League’s Motor City Cruise this week after five appearances and 4.0 minutes a night, so he has not cracked the rotation even with Detroit short-handed.

Murphy is a scorer first

Murphy’s value this season has come on the offensive end. In nine games with the New Orleans Pelicans he is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from three, with 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks a game.

Those are a shot-maker’s numbers, and a second creator on the wing is a real need for a team that just leaned on Cunningham for 52. They are not the numbers of a defensive fix, though, and Detroit’s shortage at the moment is in the frontcourt. Jalen Duren has been out since Oct. 23 with a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in another two weeks. Murphy is a wing, so he does not answer that either.

Detroit is 8-3 and under no pressure to do anything. The honest version of this idea is not whether Murphy would help, because a wing scoring 15.6 a night would. It is whether he is worth two first-round picks, a second and two rotation players to a team that is already winning.