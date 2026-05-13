Pistons Making Unexpected Jersey Switch for Crucial Game 5

The Detroit Pistons are switching things up for Game 5.

According to the Detroit Free Press, after wearing their traditional white uniforms in each of their first 11 playoff games this postseason, the Pistons will finally break out their blue “Icon Edition” uniforms Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena.

Yes, seriously.

Detroit had gone 6-5 while wearing white throughout the playoffs, but with the Eastern Conference semifinal series tied 2-2, the team is making a noticeable change heading into one of the biggest games of the season.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are expected to wear white for Game 5.

While uniform changes may not decide playoff series, fans have definitely taken notice online, especially considering how consistent Detroit had been with its postseason look up to this point.

The timing also adds another layer of intrigue to a pivotal matchup.

The Pistons are trying to regain momentum after dropping Games 3 and 4 in Cleveland. Now back at home, Detroit will look to improve to 6-1 at Little Caesars Arena during the playoffs while wearing a different look than fans have become accustomed to over the past several weeks.

Whether it ends up being a lucky switch or simply a cosmetic change, one thing is certain.

Game 5 is going to feel different before the opening tip even arrives.