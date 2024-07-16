Pistons’ VP Arn Tellem Mourns Death of Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, Kobe’s Father

Pistons Executive Arn Tellem Issues Statement on Passing of Joe Bryant, Kobe’s Father

Detroit Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem has expressed his condolences following the passing of Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, NBA veteran and father of the late Kobe Bryant. Joe Bryant passed away at 69, as reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday.

The following statement was released by Arn Tellem, Pistons Vice Chairman

The following statement was released by Arn Tellem, Pistons Vice Chairman and former agent to Kobe Bryant, on the passing of Joe Bryant.

Philadelphia Hoops Legend

Joe Bryant was drafted 14th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 1975 NBA draft, but his rights were sold to his hometown, Philadelphia 76ers, shortly before the 1975-76 season began. During his eight-year NBA career, Joe averaged 8.7 points, four rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Following his playing career, he had a notable stint as head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks from 2005 to 2007.

Legacy and Condolences

Arn Tellem, who served as Kobe’s first agent upon his entry into the NBA, shared his heartfelt message on Joe’s passing through the Pistons’ social media channels:

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant and join the basketball community in mourning a true Philly hoops legend,” Tellem stated. “Our friendship opened the door for me to represent Kobe as he entered the NBA, a memory I’ll always cherish. Joe was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose warmth touched everyone he met. My heartfelt condolences go out to Pam, Shaya, Sharia, and their families during this difficult time. Joe’s spirit and legacy will endure in the hearts of all who knew him.”

Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, also expressed her condolences on Instagram: “Sending condolences upon hearing the news of my father-in-law’s passing. We hoped things would’ve been different. Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much. Our prayers go out to the family.”

Joe Bryant’s passing comes years after the tragic deaths of his son Kobe and granddaughter Gigi in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Joe Bryant’s legacy remains significant in the basketball community, both through his playing and coaching careers and through the indelible mark left by his son Kobe.