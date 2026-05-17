Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 7 Preview: Winner Moves On To The Eastern Conference Finals

Detroit Pistons host Cleveland Cavaliers in winner-take-all Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena

The Detroit Pistons are one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

After grinding out a huge road victory in Game 6, the Pistons return to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night for a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The series is tied 3-3, and the winner will advance to face the Indiana Pacers in the next round.

For Detroit, this is the biggest home game the franchise has hosted in nearly two decades. The Pistons finished the regular season with a 60-22 record, earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, and are now trying to complete one of the most important steps in the franchise’s rebuild.

Cleveland, led by Donovan Mitchell, will look to spoil the party and prove that its veteran core is still capable of making a deep postseason run.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 7

NBA Detroit Pistons Upcoming Schedule Date H/A Opponent Time / Date Sun May 17 vs CLE Cleveland Cavaliers 5/17 – 8:00 PM EDT

Matchup: Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Series: Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7 (Series tied 3-3)

Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 7 (Series tied 3-3) Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan TV/Streaming: Prime Video

BETTING LINES/ODDS

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline Cleveland Cavaliers

at Detroit Pistons CLE +4.5 (-110)

DET -4.5 (-110) Over 205.5 (-110)

Under 205.5 (-110) CLE +154

DET -185

The Detroit Pistons are listed as 4.5-point favorites at home over the Cleveland Cavaliers, indicating oddsmakers expect Detroit to win by at least five points to cover the spread. The over/under is set at 205.5 total points, which suggests bookmakers are anticipating a relatively low-scoring and tightly contested playoff game. On the moneyline, Detroit is priced at -185, meaning the Pistons are considered the more likely winner, while Cleveland sits at +154, offering a stronger return for bettors who believe the Cavaliers can pull off the upset.

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How the Pistons forced Game 7

Detroit kept its season alive with a gritty Game 6 win in Cleveland. Cade Cunningham controlled the offense, Ausar Thompson brought his usual defensive intensity, and the Pistons made enough plays late to send the series back to Detroit.

Throughout the series, the Pistons have leaned on their size, rebounding, and physical defense to disrupt Cleveland’s rhythm. When Detroit has taken care of the basketball and limited second-chance opportunities, it has been able to dictate the pace.

The Cavaliers have relied heavily on Mitchell, whose scoring ability has repeatedly tested Detroit’s perimeter defense. Cleveland has looked its best when Mitchell gets downhill and creates open looks for teammates.

Cade Cunningham vs. Donovan Mitchell will decide Game 7

Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham Stats — Per ESPN · 2026 season PPG 22.5 APG 8.0 RPG 5.4 SPG 1.1 BPG 0.7 DREB 4.6 Data fetched May 17, 2026 VS Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell Stats — Per ESPN · 2026 season PPG 25.1 APG 4.8 RPG 4.3 SPG 1.4 BPG 0.3 DREB 3.5 Data fetched May 17, 2026

As expected, this series has centered around the battle between Cade Cunningham and Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell remains Cleveland’s most dangerous offensive weapon. His ability to score off the dribble and create in pick-and-roll situations forces defenses to collapse and opens opportunities for the Cavaliers’ shooters.

Cunningham has answered with poise beyond his years. The All-Star guard has balanced aggressive scoring with efficient playmaking, while continuing to handle the pressure of being Detroit’s primary offensive engine.

If Cunningham can stay composed against traps and keep the Pistons’ offense organized, Detroit will be in strong position. If Mitchell catches fire early, Cleveland’s offense becomes much more difficult to contain.

Ausar Thompson could be the X-factor. His length, athleticism, and relentless energy have made him one of Detroit’s most important defenders throughout the series.

What the Pistons must do to win

Protect the basketball and avoid live-ball turnovers

Win the rebounding battle

Limit Donovan Mitchell’s easy scoring opportunities

Get timely contributions from role players

Maintain composure during inevitable scoring runs

Game 7s are often decided by execution, rebounding, and mental toughness. Detroit has shown all three throughout this playoff run.

What the Cavaliers must do to steal Game 7

Cleveland needs Mitchell to play at a superstar level while getting consistent support from its frontcourt and perimeter shooters.

The Cavaliers must also slow Cunningham without sending him to the free throw line and keep Detroit from generating second-chance points.

The status and effectiveness of Jarrett Allen could play a major role in the rebounding battle and Cleveland’s rim protection.

Prediction: Pistons defend home court and advance

This series has been tightly contested from start to finish, but Detroit enters Game 7 with momentum, home-court advantage, and a young core that continues to rise to the occasion.

Cunningham has looked increasingly comfortable as the stakes have grown, and the energy inside Little Caesars Arena should provide another boost.

Mitchell is capable of taking over any game, but asking Cleveland to win another road game in this environment is a difficult challenge.

Prediction: Pistons 109, Cavaliers 103.

If Detroit gets the job done, it will mark the franchise’s biggest postseason breakthrough in years and send the Pistons to the Eastern Conference Finals ahead of schedule in their rebuild.