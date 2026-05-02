Pistons vs Magic Game 7: Who Can’t Watch and How to Fix It Fast

Detroit Pistons fans are gearing up for a massive Game 7 showdown against the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, with the game scheduled to air nationally on ABC. But for a chunk of fans across Metro Detroit, tuning in might not be as simple as flipping on the TV.

Why the Game Might Be Unavailable

The issue stems from an ongoing contract dispute between Comcast Xfinity and E. W. Scripps Company.

Here’s the problem:

Scripps owns WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) , Detroit’s local ABC affiliate

, Detroit’s local ABC affiliate That station has been pulled from Xfinity lineups after the two sides failed to reach a new agreement

after the two sides failed to reach a new agreement As a result, ABC is currently blacked out for many Xfinity customers in the Detroit area

Translation: If you rely on Xfinity cable, there’s a good chance you won’t get the ABC broadcast of Game 7.

Why This Hurts

Game 7. At home. Win or begin summer vacation.

This isn’t just any broadcast; this is the kind of moment fans wait years for. And now, some may be scrambling at the last minute just to find a way to watch it.

How Xfinity Customers Can Still Watch

Don’t panic just yet, there are still a few solid options:

1. Use a Digital Antenna

ABC is a free over-the-air channel

A simple antenna should pick up WXYZ-TV in most of Metro Detroit

This is the easiest and most reliable workaround

2. Live TV Streaming Services

Services like:

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

Fubo

*These typically still carry ABC, meaning you can stream the game live.

Bottom Line