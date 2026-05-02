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Pistons vs Magic Game 7: Who Can’t Watch and How to Fix It Fast

Pistons vs Magic Game 7 on ABC Xfinity dispute
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Detroit Pistons fans are gearing up for a massive Game 7 showdown against the Orlando Magic on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, with the game scheduled to air nationally on ABC. But for a chunk of fans across Metro Detroit, tuning in might not be as simple as flipping on the TV.

Pistons vs Magic Game 7 on ABC Xfinity dispute

Why the Game Might Be Unavailable

The issue stems from an ongoing contract dispute between Comcast Xfinity and E. W. Scripps Company.

Here’s the problem:

  • Scripps owns WXYZ-TV (Channel 7), Detroit’s local ABC affiliate
  • That station has been pulled from Xfinity lineups after the two sides failed to reach a new agreement
  • As a result, ABC is currently blacked out for many Xfinity customers in the Detroit area

Translation: If you rely on Xfinity cable, there’s a good chance you won’t get the ABC broadcast of Game 7.

Why This Hurts

Game 7. At home. Win or begin summer vacation.

This isn’t just any broadcast; this is the kind of moment fans wait years for. And now, some may be scrambling at the last minute just to find a way to watch it.

How Xfinity Customers Can Still Watch

Don’t panic just yet, there are still a few solid options:

1. Use a Digital Antenna

  • ABC is a free over-the-air channel
  • A simple antenna should pick up WXYZ-TV in most of Metro Detroit
  • This is the easiest and most reliable workaround

2. Live TV Streaming Services

Services like:

  • YouTube TV
  • Hulu + Live TV
  • Fubo

*These typically still carry ABC, meaning you can stream the game live.

Bottom Line

  • Game 7 airs Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
  • Many Xfinity customers in Detroit currently do not have access to ABC
  • Your best bet is an antenna or a live TV streaming service

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Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
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