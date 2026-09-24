Report: Pistons Added A Weight Clause To Duren’s Offer

The never-ending saga between the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren has a new plot twist. According to Hunter Patterson and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Detroit is attempting to include weight clauses for additional incentives. League sources told The Athletic the Pistons believe Duren’s weight had to do with his playoff performance, and they wanted their center to shed weight after the second-round exit against Cleveland.

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The clause was never put in writing, and the concern about his weight caught Duren and his representation off guard. It lands on a negotiation that was already stuck. Detroit’s five-year offer has averaged around $35 million a year while Duren has sought more than $40 million a year, per ESPN, and the restricted free agent can still play this season on a $9.6 million qualifying offer.

A Weight Clause Says Detroit Has Doubts About Jalen Duren

One could surmise the Pistons have reservations about Duren’s development if they introduce a weight clause. On the other hand, Duren has been as open as any athlete about his nutrition. In an interview with GQ earlier this year, he spoke about his love for sweets coming into the league. But Duren also talked about what he has learned about his body, and he swapped the candy for fruit during the season. He has already been addressing it, so it is fair to ask whether the Pistons think he could regress.

Trajan Langdon Has Written A Weight Clause Before

As Patterson and Amick point out, Trajan Langdon was part of the front office that negotiated Zion Williamson’s contract, which also involved weight clauses. One major difference is that Duren has never been mocked on First Take and other national shows for his conditioning the way Williamson has. Williamson has also never made an All-NBA team, and he has played 60 or more games in three of his six seasons. Duren has cleared that mark in all four of his.

Media Day Is Close And Detroit Still Has No Deal

Even for restricted free agency, the Duren and Detroit negotiations have been tumultuous. Assuming both sides make a deal and put pen to paper, they would still have to pick up the pieces and try to put them back together. Will their star center be ready to return and go all out for the team he has been at odds with all summer? Would Langdon and company have buyer’s remorse if there is no immediate return on investment?

If there are trade offers out there to explore, even if they are not their favorite, does it benefit them to take what is available and move forward? As media day approaches and no deal is reached, the pressure is starting to close in on the Pistons. How they operate from here has massive implications for their immediate and long-term future.

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