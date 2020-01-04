30.8 F
Detroit
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons win on the road against the Warriors amidst Drummond rumors

By Charlie Harrison IV

Charlie Harrison IV
Born and raised in Detroit, I grew up a fan of Detroit sports. Sports has been my #1 love for as long as I can remember. I am currently a software developer (my day job) who joined this team to express my love for the game.

The Detroit Pistons (13-23) defeated the Golden State Warriors (9-28) tonight on the road 111-104. This was a much-needed win for the Pistons, who have not found any success since beginning their west coast road trip. The Pistons came into this game losing nine of their last 11 games, including going 0-3 in their road trip before tonight’s win. The Warriors kept this one close, but a fourth-quarter run by the Pistons was too much for the Warriors to handle.

Blake Griffin (knee) was again inactive for the Pistons, and this may be a lost season for the former All-Star forward. His primary backup forward Markieff Morris was also unavailable for tonight’s game, as he is still dealing with a foot injury. Morris has been out with a foot injury for a week and doesn’t appear to be near a return. Luke Kennard (knee) and Reggie Jackson (back) were also out for tonight’s game.

With the injuries to the Pistons front-court, rookie Sekou Doumbouya has seen his minutes increased dramatically. Doumbouya finished tonight’s game with his second double-double in a row, scoring 16 points and 10 rebounds. Doumbouya has shown plenty of promise in his last two games. If the Pistons are ready to hit the reset button on this season, then Doumbouya’s growth has to be at the top of their wish list to close out the season.

Andre Drummond, who has been in trade rumors lately, finished tonight’s game with another double-double. Drummond finished tonight’s victory with 14 points, 18 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Drummond is expected to hit free agency after the season, and with the trade deadline looming, the Pistons have a tough decision to make with their franchise player.

Derrick Rose, who came off the bench for the Pistons, led the pistons in scoring with 22 points.

For the Warriors, it was Alec Burks who led all scorers with 27 points. Former Michigan State star Draymond Green finished tonight’s game with two points, six rebounds, and three assists. Draymond Green was ejected from tonight’s game midway through the third quarter. Green was assessed two technical fouls for arguing with the referee.

The Pistons play the second half of their back to back tomorrow night against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM.

