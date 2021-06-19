Pitcher dies after undergoing Tommy John surgery

According to reports, George Mason University pitcher Sang Ho Baek has died at the age of 20 after complications following a Tommy John elbow surgery.

“Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball,” said Patriots head coach Bill Brown in a statement. “He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang’s family at the unbearably difficult time.”

Rest in Peace, Sang Ho.

