Pitcher dies after undergoing Tommy John surgery

According to reports, George Mason University pitcher Sang Ho Baek has died at the age of 20 after complications following a Tommy John elbow surgery.

“Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball,” said Patriots head coach Bill Brown in a statement. “He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang’s family at the unbearably difficult time.”

Rest in Peace, Sang Ho.

Our #MasonFamily mourns the loss of baseball student-athlete Sang Ho Baek. Sang will be remembered for his positive attitude, determination and love for the game. We extend our thoughts to Sang’s family, teammates, friends and all who knew him. 📝: https://t.co/fIMkydrTVx pic.twitter.com/CVf36xSZDC — Mason Athletics (@MasonAthletics) June 14, 2021