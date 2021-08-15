Pitcher nearly makes history in final game ever between Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers hosted the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park in what was the final time the two teams will ever meet and the Indians walked away with an 11-0 win.

In case you have not heard, the Indians will no longer be the Indians following the 2021 season as they have made the decision to change their game to the Cleveland Guardians beginning with the 2022 season.

Pretty much every single fan in attendance at Comerica Park was there for the same reason, to see Miguel Cabrera hit the 500th home run of his career. Unfortunately, Miggy did not hit No. 500 but the fans did get to witness an amazing performance by Indians pitcher, Triston McKenzie.

McKenzie was absolutely dominant as he retired the first 23 Tigers batters in order before finally giving up a single to Harold Castro in the bottom of the eighth. He finished the game with 8 IP, 1 hit, o walks, and 11 strikeouts.

Hopefully, the Tigers will have more success against the Cleveland Guardians they have had recently against the Cleveland Indians.