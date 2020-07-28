Pittsburgh Pengins F Connor Sheary scores NHL’s 1st goal in 4 months (VIDEO)

Even though the Detroit Red Wings will not be participants in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s great to finally see live hockey is back.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are battling one another in exhibition game for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and it wasn’t long before we had the first goal of the contest.

During an odd-man rush, Penguins forward Connor Sheary took a cross-ice pass from Jake Guentzel and roofed a shot past Flyers goaltender Carter Hart for the 1st NHL goal in over four months

Connor Sheary gets the #LetsGoPens on the board with the first goal of the #NHL exhibition games pic.twitter.com/9O3J19sHxG — The Hockey Tribune (@tribune_hockey) July 28, 2020





Who else is excited for hockey’s return?

BONUS CONTENT

DSN’S COUNTDOWN OF THE TOP CELEBRITY DETROIT RED WINGS FANS: No. 6

As one of the most popular and well known NHL franchises, it isn’t any surprise that the Detroit Red Wings have fans from every corner of the globe. And naturally, some of those fans are going to be celebrities.

Let’s take a look at some of the well known figures in entertainment who are also known for their love of the Winged Wheel!

No. 6: Comedian/Actor Dave Coulier

Full House fans certainly remember the character known as Joey Gladstone, who would often wear a Red Wings jersey on the show!

Dave Coulier originally hails from St. Clair Shores, and is well known for his passion of all things hockey – especially the Red Wings.

He often participates in charity events with the team, and skates in alumni games with former players.

Here’s what he had to say about how his fandom of the team started:

“I grew up in Detroit. I was seven years old when I went to Olympia Arena in downtown Detroit with my dad to see my first Wings game. They lost to the Chicago Blackhawks, 2-1. The next morning, my dad and I ended up on the front page of the Detroit News sports section featuring a shot of disgruntled Wings fans.”