Pittsburgh Penguins C Sidney Crosby reaches historic scoring milestone [Video]

He’s certainly not the most popular player around these parts, but there’s no denying that he’ll go down as one of the top players in NHL history. And tonight, he’s added a historical milestone to his resume.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby notched the 500th goal of his future Hall of Fame career tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena:

Of course, Red Wings fans will always remember the painful site of Crosby raising the Stanley Cup at Joe Louis Arena following a nail-biting loss to the Penguins in Game 7 of the 2009 Stanley Cup Finals. But as they say, time heals all wounds, and it’s certainly not possible not to respect the talent that Crosby possesses – and the fact that he’s matured since the days of his nickname “Sid the Kid”.

