Pittsburgh Penguins do something ZERO teams have done in NHL history

As a fan of the Detroit Red Wings, when it comes to the Pittsburgh Penguins, I pretty much refuse to write about them unless it is something negative.

But what you are about to read happens to come a day after the Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 7-6.

Who cares, right? Well, according to ESPN Stats & Info (via Elias Sport), the Penguins are the first team in NHL history to win a game in which they were outscored by 5 goals in the 3rd period. Entering Tuesday night’s game, NHL teams were a combined 0-270-0 in regular-season games and 0-9 in the postseason when they were outscored by 5+ goals in the 3rd period.

