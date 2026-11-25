One of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history may have played his final snap, and it certainly isn’t the way he envisioned going out. Late Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced via X that Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for Friday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, with veteran backup Mason Rudolph taking over as the starting quarterback.

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Aaron Rodgers Benched One Day After McCarthy Backed Him

The decision comes just one day after Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy publicly backed Rodgers, telling reporters that the four-time NFL MVP remained the team’s quarterback. According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the decision to bench Rodgers was performance-related rather than injury-related.

For Detroit Lions fans who spent years watching Rodgers torment the NFC North as quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, it is a remarkable development. Rodgers, who will turn 43 next week, previously announced that the 2026 season would be his last in the NFL.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Aaron Rodgers’ Struggles Force Pittsburgh’s Hand

The numbers suggest Pittsburgh’s decision was more than a knee-jerk reaction to consecutive losses. Rodgers has completed just 60.9% of his passes this season while taking 31 sacks, resulting in an NFL-worst 257 yards lost.

Perhaps even more concerning is Rodgers’ declining accuracy. His 18.9% off-target rate ranks 28th among 30 qualified NFL quarterbacks, a stunning statistic for a player whose pinpoint accuracy helped make him one of the most dangerous passers in league history.

The irony is that Rodgers helped bring McCarthy to Pittsburgh, recommending that general manager Omar Khan consider his former Packers head coach during the team’s coaching search. Now, the coach who helped Rodgers become a superstar in Green Bay is the same man making the decision to take him out of the starting lineup.

Has Aaron Rodgers Played His Final NFL Snap?

That is now the biggest question surrounding Rodgers, whose future could depend on how Rudolph performs down the stretch. Rudolph previously demonstrated his ability to provide Pittsburgh with an offensive spark, winning three consecutive games as the team’s starter to close out the 2023 regular season.

Rodgers spent much of his career making life miserable for Lions fans, but there is no denying what he accomplished during his 22-year NFL career. Four MVP awards, a Super Bowl championship and a virtually guaranteed spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame speak for themselves.

Every legendary quarterback eventually reaches the end of the road. For Rodgers, that moment may have arrived sooner than he anticipated.