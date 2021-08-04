Pittsburgh Steelers CB announces he is out for season

According to Pittsburgh Steelers CB DeMarcus Acy, he tore his ACL on Tuesday and will miss the entire 2021 season.

“Unfortunately tore my acl today, it hurts that this happened just days before my pro debut but there’s no quit in me. Prayer has always got me through anything and I continue to live through faith and let life teach me valuable lessons.”

We are sending prayers from Detroit, DeMarkus.

