Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to announce he is stepping down

According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert is expected to step down following the 2022 NFL Draft.

From NFL.com:

Colbert’s contract runs through the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has told people he intends to stay on the job through then, sources say. But while he has not been definitive in conversations with those close to him, Colbert has acknowledged that it is likely his last season and the expectation is he’ll retire sooner rather than later after the draft.

Colbert has won two Super Bowls with the Steelers and he has been widely regarded as one of the top GMs in the NFL for a long time.