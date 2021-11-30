Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin puts WR Chase Claypool in his place

On Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool told the media that he thinks head coach Mike Tomlin should add some music to the team practices to make them more fun and more uptempo.

“We have music in the warm ups and that, so it’s fun. People are dancing, having fun. So I think maybe music would make practice more more fun and little more uptempo.”

Well, on Tuesday, Tomlin weighed in on Claypool’s suggestion and he put him in his place.

“Claypool plays wide out and I’ll let him do that. I’ll formulate the practice approach and I think that division of labor is appropriate.”

Well said, coach!

