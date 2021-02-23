Pittsburgh Steelers make decision on Ben Roethlisberger

Sharing is caring!

Big Ben Roethlisberger has clearly lost a lot and because of that, there has been plenty of speculation that the Pittsburgh Steelers would decide to move on.

Well, according to Ben’s agent Ryan Tollner, Roethlisberger will be back as the Steelers starting QB in 2021.

Tollner noted that Ben is willing to adjust his contract accordingly to help out the Steelers in terms of their salary cap.

Nation, is this the right decision for the Steelers?

An update on Big Ben… https://t.co/35vzXmSHxL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2021