Pittsburgh Steelers make official decision on Ben Roethlisberger

Many believe that it’s time for Ben Roethlisberger to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL.

But the Pittsburgh Steelers obviously disagree with that notion as they announced on Thursday that they have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract for the 2021 season.

Details of the contract have not yet been released.

Here are the comments from Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and Ben Roethlisberger.

 

