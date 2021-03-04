Pittsburgh Steelers make official decision on Ben Roethlisberger

Sharing is caring!

Many believe that it’s time for Ben Roethlisberger to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL.

But the Pittsburgh Steelers obviously disagree with that notion as they announced on Thursday that they have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract for the 2021 season.

Details of the contract have not yet been released.

We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 4, 2021

Here are the comments from Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and Ben Roethlisberger.

Statements from GM Kevin Colbert Ben Roethlisberger in team release: pic.twitter.com/agasa6OhZq — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 4, 2021