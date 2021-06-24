Pittsburgh Steelers officially sign replacement for David DeCastro

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines earlier today when they made the decision to officially release David DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler.

And now, they’ve got his replacement under contract. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they’ve signed former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner:

Turner is a five-time Pro Bowler who was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the season.

