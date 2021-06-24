Pittsburgh Steelers officially sign replacement for David DeCastro

Sharing is caring!

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines earlier today when they made the decision to officially release David DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler.

And now, they’ve got his replacement under contract. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they’ve signed former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner:

Former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2021

Turner is a five-time Pro Bowler who was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the season.