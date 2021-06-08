Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph may have just spilled the beans on when Ben Roethlisberger will retire

Sharing is caring!

As you have probably heard by now, former Super Bowl quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has taken a pay cut to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2021 season.

But will 2021 be Big Ben’s final season in the city he has called home for so long?

Well, prior to Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp, Steelers’ backup QB Mason Rudolph spoke to the media and he may have revealed Roethlisberger’s retirement plan.

When asked about his goals, Rudolph said his goal was to be the Steelers’ starter in 2022.

“That’s my goal, to be a starting quarterback in this league, and for my team,” Rudolph said.

This is pretty interesting because for Rudolph to be the starter, Big Ben would have to be retired because there is no way he will be kept as a backup.

