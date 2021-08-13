Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly acquire LB Joe Schobert from Jacksonville Jaguars

We’ve got a trade on the NFL front to report.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be sending linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers:

The #Jaguars have agreed to trade veteran LB Joe Schobert to the #Steelers, source said. First on the story: @meganschobert, who probably has pretty good sources herself. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2021

After playing collegiately at Wisconsin, Schobert was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and soon signed a four-year contract worth about $2.97 million. Upon completion of his rookie deal, he signed with Jacksonville on a five-year, $53.75 million contract that included $21.50 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $12 million.

He completed 84 solo tackles with three interceptions while playing for the Jaguars last season.