Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly agree to terms with G Trai Turner

The Pittsburgh Steelers made headlines earlier today when they made the decision to officially release David DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler.

And now, it looks like they’ve got his replacement. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Pro-Bowl guard Trai Turner:

Turner is a five-time Pro Bowler who was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers.

