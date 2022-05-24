Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly decide on next GM

According to a report from Ari Meirov, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have decided on their next general manager.

Meirov reported just moments ago that signs point to the Steelers promoting Omar Khan to be their next GM.

As noted, Khan has been with the Steelers since 2001.

“The Steelers went through a long and thorough process to find their next GM. They interviewed over a dozen candidates and turned every stone make sure they get the right one. Eventually landed with Omar Khan, who has been in the building for years.” -Ari Meirov

Philadelphia Eagles VP of Player Personnel Andy Weidl is likely to become Khan’s assistant GM.

Stay tuned.

