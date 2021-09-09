Pittsburgh Steelers sign T.J. Watt to mega contract

According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed star pass rusher T.J. Watt to a mega contract.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the deal is for four years and worth a whopping $112 million with $80 million of that fully guaranteed.

The contract makes Watt the highest paid defensive player in the NFL.

Sources say the T.J. Watt deal is now done, as Watt just started hugging teammates. Mega-star stays in Pittsburgh on a mega-deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 9, 2021

Sources: The #Steelers and star pass-rusher TJ Watt have a mega-deal. He’s going to sign a 4-year extension worth more than $112M — $28.003M average per year — with $80M fully guaranteed at signing. The highest paid defensive player in football. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021