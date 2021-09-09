Pittsburgh Steelers sign T.J. Watt to mega contract

According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed star pass rusher T.J. Watt to a mega contract.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the deal is for four years and worth a whopping $112 million with $80 million of that fully guaranteed.

The contract makes Watt the highest paid defensive player in the NFL.

