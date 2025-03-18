Pittsburgh Steelers Star Puts Aaron Rodgers on Blast

If you were an NFL GM, would you even consider signing Aaron Rodgers?

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025? That is one of the biggest questions of the offseason, and some believe the answer to that question is the Pittsburgh Steelers. One person who wants Rodgers to either crap or get off the pot is Steelers standout, Cameron Heyward, who recently put the diva quarterback on blast.

Cameron Heyward puts Aaron Rodgers on Blast

Here is what Heyward said on the latest episode of his “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast:

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat,” Heyward said. “I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.”

Bottom Line

Yes, Aaron Rodgers still had enough gas left in the tank to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. That said, he has become more of a distraction than anything else, and if I was an NFL GM, I would not touch him with a 10-foot pole.