Pittsburgh Steelers Star Puts Aaron Rodgers on Blast

If you were an NFL GM, would you even consider signing Aaron Rodgers?

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2025? That is one of the biggest questions of the offseason, and some believe the answer to that question is the Pittsburgh Steelers. One person who wants Rodgers to either crap or get off the pot is Steelers standout, Cameron Heyward, who recently put the diva quarterback on blast.

Aaron Rodgers

Cameron Heyward puts Aaron Rodgers on Blast

Here is what Heyward said on the latest episode of his “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast:

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat,” Heyward said. “I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.”

Bottom Line

Yes, Aaron Rodgers still had enough gas left in the tank to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. That said, he has become more of a distraction than anything else, and if I was an NFL GM, I would not touch him with a 10-foot pole.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

