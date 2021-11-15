Pittsburgh Steelers star says he ‘didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL’

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers played to a 16-16 tie in what was one of the worst football games in NFL history.

Ties are rare in the NFL and according to Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris, he did not even know it was possible.

“I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL,” Harris said, via @bepryor. “In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, ‘I’ve got another quarter to go.’ But someone came to me and said, ‘That’s it.’

Too funny!

