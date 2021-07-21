Pittsburgh Steelers starting defender decides to retire on eve of training camp

Sharing is caring!

According to multiple reports, long-time Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has notified the team that he has decided to retire from the NFL.

In 2020, Williams played in (and started in) 14 games for the Steelers, picking up 70 tackles and three sacks.

Some projections we have seen have Williams out of the 2021 starting lineup so maybe that played into his decision to hang up his cleats. But that is pure speculation.

Long-time #Steelers LB Vince Williams has announced his retirement. The former 6th rounder played his entire career in Pittsburgh, emerging as a team leader. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2021