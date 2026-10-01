The Joey Porter Jr. sweepstakes are over, and the Detroit Lions will have to look elsewhere if they still want to make a significant addition at cornerback.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading Porter to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for two draft picks, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the 26-year-old cornerback. The deal was first reported Wednesday night by Tom Pelissero, and the NFL later reported that Pittsburgh will receive a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick from Dallas.

The compensation is particularly interesting from Detroit’s perspective because the Lions were not simply a theoretical landing spot. They had reportedly entered the conversation.

Lions Had Reported Interest in Joey Porter Jr.

Detroit was identified along with Dallas as one of the teams that had contacted Pittsburgh about Porter, with ESPN reporting that the Lions and Cowboys had called the Steelers about a trade. The level of Detroit’s offer, if the Lions made one, has never been established.

The Lions’ interest had been building for weeks. Detroit was first linked directly to Porter in September, and a subsequent report claimed Detroit and Pittsburgh were making progress in trade discussions, though that latter claim was never independently confirmed by one of the NFL’s major insiders.

Now we know the price that ultimately got the deal done: a second-round selection two drafts from now and a sixth-rounder next year.

Dallas Pays the Price for Porter

Porter has yet to play this season while dealing with a back issue and a stretch listed officially as conditioning, but Dallas is betting on the player who started 41 games during his first three NFL seasons. He recorded 31 passes defensed and three interceptions over that span, then posted a career-high 14 passes defensed in 2025.

There is another cost coming for the Cowboys. Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract after he and Pittsburgh were unable to agree on an extension, and ESPN reports Dallas is acquiring him without an immediate long-term contract.

What the Trade Price Says About the Lions

For the Lions, the takeaway is more complicated than simply missing out on a recognizable player. Brad Holmes now has an actual market price to evaluate, and Detroit apparently decided not to beat it.

That may tell us something about how far the Lions were willing to go. A 2028 second-rounder delays the most valuable part of the compensation for Pittsburgh, but acquiring Porter also would have meant Detroit eventually confronting the expensive contract question that helped create this situation in the first place.

Porter is headed to Dallas. If Holmes still believes Detroit’s secondary needs another significant piece, the search continues.