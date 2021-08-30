Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster attempts the crate challenge [VIDEO]

A rather odd trend has taken over the country in recent days, in which people will film themselves climbing a stack of milk crates. Of course, there are varying degrees of success for those who choose to try it.

The latest to get in on the trend is none other than Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. And he’s now managed to be one of the few who have been able to pull it off without wrecking themselves:

What in the hell is JuJu thinking?? C’mon, man. pic.twitter.com/42emMCQmVA — Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) August 30, 2021

The Steelers probably aren’t thrilled to see him attempt this, as it could have resulted in injury had it gone wrong.