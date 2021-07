Sharing is caring!

Probably not the best course of action for Pittsburgh Steelers LB Devin Bush – sharing a disturbing video and then blaming the fans for the inevitable backlash.

Bush made the bizarre decision to share a video of a cat falling several stories with the comment, “The only time I seen a cat not land on its feet omg!!”

He then decided to respond to the natural anger from fans with this:

Not the wisest set of decisions for Bush, both sharing the disturbing video and then blaming the fans.