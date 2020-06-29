Player who was sitting near Tigers No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson at draft party tests positive for COVID-19

According to reports, S.F. Giants’ draft pick Hunter Bishop has tested positive for COVID-19.
This should be on Detroit Tigers‘ fans radar as Bishop was sitting in front of No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson at the house party when Torkelson was drafted.
There are no reports yet that Torkelson or anyone else who was at the party tested positive.
