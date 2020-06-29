41.2 F
Player who was sitting near Tigers No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson at draft party tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

According to reports, S.F. Giants’ draft pick Hunter Bishop has tested positive for COVID-19.

This should be on Detroit Tigers‘ fans radar as Bishop was sitting in front of No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson at the house party when Torkelson was drafted.

There are no reports yet that Torkelson or anyone else who was at the party tested positive.

Arnold Powell

