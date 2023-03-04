Player to Watch: Can Moritz Seider lead the Red Wings to a crucial win over the Islanders and stay in the playoff race?

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New York Islanders this afternoon with a matinee puck drop slated to start at 12:30 PM in New York. This is Detroit’s third and final matchup against the Islanders, the Red Wings won the first one 3-0 in Detroit and lost the second one 2-0 in New York.

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Moritz Seider

The reigning Calder Memorial Trophy winner Moritz Seider has turned his season around after a slow start that saw him score two goals and add ten assists for 12 points.

On New Year’s Eve, a change was made to the first defensive pairing and Seider was paired with Jake Walman. Since then Seider has scored two goals and 17 assists for 19 points. On the season combined Seider has scored four goals and tallied 27 assists for 31 points.

Seider ranks 16th on the team in goals.

Seider ranks second on the team in assists.

Suter ranks sixth on the team in points.

Seider will once again be paired up with Walman on the first defensive pairing. Seider will also play on the first power play unit with Robby Fabbri, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and David Perron.

Seider has one power play goal this season.

Seider has nine power play assists this season.

Seider has ten power play points this season.

Seider has three power play goals in his career.

Seider has 28 power play assists in his career.

Seider has 31 career power play points in his career.

Seider’s numbers against the Islanders.

Seider, in his second season of his career, has faced the Islanders five total times in his career. In those five games, Seider has scored a goal and tallied two assists for three points. This season against the Islanders Seider tallied an assist on a Pius Suter goal in Detroit’s 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Wrap Up

The Detroit Red Wings after selling off some assets are still in the playoff race. Entering today they are trailing the Islanders by five points, a win today would go a long way in getting them back into the race. It is March 4th and the Red Wings are still sitting within striking distance even with some subtractions from the roster, but they played really well on Thursday night against a potential playoff team in the Seattle Kraken.

The Red Wings need to win today and then Tampa Bay to beat Buffalo, San Jose to beat Washington, and Columbus to beat Ottawa. If all that happens, the Red Wings will be three points back with a game on Sunday when no one else in the race plays. Today's game is a big one for the Red Wings and a chance at a much-needed two points to turn the tides and snap their four-game losing streak.