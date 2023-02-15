Player to Watch: Dylan Larkin Leads the Red Wings Against the Edmonton Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings continue their five-game road trip by traveling to Edmonton to take on the Oilers with puck drop set for 9:30 PM. The Red Wings dropped their last matchup against the Oilers last Tuesday by a score of 5-2. The Red Wings in their last three games against the Oilers are 1-2-0 being outscored 14-11 in those three games.

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Dylan Larkin

Larkin has shot out of the gate in the second half very hot and really wanting to prove to Steve Yzerman he wants to stay, proving he's worth that eight-year, nine-million-dollar contract. This season Larkin has only missed one game all season playing in 51 of the Red Wings' 52 games, scoring 20 goals and adding 30 assists for 50 points, Larkin is the team leader in all three categories.

This is the fifth season in Larkin’s eight-year career that he has 50 points or more in a season and his fourth season scoring 20 goals or more. Larkin has been on since the All-Star break, scoring five goals and one assist for six points in the last three games.

Larkin will continue to hold his spot on the first line playing alongside Tyler Bertuzzi and Dominik Kubalik, who is expected to be their linemate as well.

Larkin plays on the first line of the power-play unit along with Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, David Perron, and Filip Hronek.

Larkin has ten power play goals.

Larkin has eight power play assists.

Larkin has one shorthanded goal.

Larkin leads the team in power play goals and power play points

Dylan Larkin’s numbers against the Oilers

Larkin has played against the Oilers 13 times in his career scoring five goals and six assists against them for 11 career points. In the last three matchups, Larkin has scored a goal and tallied two assists.

Wrap Up

The Red Wings are now on a three-game winning streak and continue to look unbeatable scoring 15 goals over the last four games and they will need to continue that stretch against a good Edmonton team that is fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Red Wings currently sit in 12th in the Eastern Conference and are six points out of the final playoff spot. On this road trip, if they keep scoring and playing as they have, the six points to get back into this seems very attainable.