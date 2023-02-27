Player to Watch: Lucas Raymond back from injury for matchup against Senators  

The Detroit Red Wings will head to Canada to take on the Ottawa Senators in a makeup of the game on December 23rd that was postponed because of a snowstorm in Ottawa. The puck drop is set for 7:00 PM tonight. This is Detroit’s third matchup against the Senators this season with the Senators winning the first one in Detroit 6-3 and Detroit winning the second one in Detroit 4-2.

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Lucas Raymond

Raymond is set to make his return tonight for the Red Wings, it will be his first game since February 9th against the Calgary Flames. Raymond suffered his injury the following day at practice when he collided with Ben Chiarot and skated right off the ice.

- Advertisement -

In his career, Raymond has appeared in 132 games scoring 38 goals and tallying 52 assists for 90 career points. This season Raymond has played in 50 of the Red Wings' 58 games scoring 15 goals and tallying 18 assists for 33 points.

Raymond ranks third on the team in goals.

Raymond ranks eighth on the team in assists.

Raymond ranks fifth on the team in points.

Tonight, he is expected to play on the second line alongside Andrew Copp and Robby Fabbri. He will also join the first power play unit alongside Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin, David Perron, and Filip Hronek.

Raymond has five power play goals this season.

Raymond has nine power play assists this season.

Raymond has 14 power play points this season.

Raymond has ten power play goals in his career.

Raymond has 22 power play assists in his career.

Raymond has 32 career power play points in his career.

Lucas Raymond’s numbers against the Senators

In his career against Ottawa, Raymond has solid numbers scoring three goals and tallying three assists for six points in only five games. This season in the Red Wings' two games he has scored a goal and tallied two assists for three points.

Wrap Up

March is almost here and the Red Wings have a chance at a playoff spot. They come into tonight off their best game of the season, a game in which they lost to Tampa Bay 3-0. They were the better team all around, they just ran into one of the best goalies in the league: Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tonight’s game is one of the biggest games this season with the Red Wings sitting three points behind the Penguins for the final playoff spot and Ottawa currently sits just four points behind the Red Wings in the standings. Look for the Red Wings to try to put Saturday’s loss behind them and get back in the win column.